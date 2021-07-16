Underwater treadmill therapy helps puppies with fractures recover to find FURever home

SAN ANTONIO – Two pups are getting a second chance at life and being loved thanks to the medical staff and volunteers at the San Antonio Humane Society.

Dudley and Norbit were found roaming the streets of San Antonio separately but both had one thing in common: a thigh bone fracture. The fracture put them at risk of losing their leg, however, a medical team at the non-profit opted for surgery to try to save their hind leg.

Dudley is a 4-month-old Siberian Husky-Retriever mix available for adoption. His underwater treadmill therapy has helped him recover from a thigh bone fracture. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dudley, a 4-month-old Siberian Husky-Retriever mix and Norbit, an almost two-year-old Chihuahua, both underwent surgery a little more than a month ago. That same week, they were each walking 10-minutes a day, four times a week on an underwater treadmill. According to the San Antonio Humane Society, the underwater treadmill was fully funded by donations from the community.

Norbit is an almost two-year-old Chihuahua. He underwent surgery a little more than a month ago and is ready for adoption. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Our volunteers and staff have been assisting with their underwater treadmill therapy, as well as with their slow walks and range of motion exercises,” Luci Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society said.

Ad

Thanks to the physical therapy tool, Dudley and Norbit are now strong enough to continue their recovery at their forever home.

“We’re looking for an active family with a loving home that can, you know, dedicate the time and the patience to complete the recovery journey by doing their exercises, their slow leash-walks, that (will) progressively (increase) as their comfort levels permit,” Almanza said. “They need somebody who’s willing to take the time and dedication to help them fully recover.”

To apply online to adopt Dudley, Norbit or any other dog or puppy available for adoption through the San Antonio Humane Society, click here.