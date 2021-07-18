Through her lemonade stand, young San Antonio girl aims to raise funds for local animal rescues

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old San Antonio girl is looking to help local pets find their forever homes. So, she’s setting up a lemonade stand.

Sofia Ortiz will have her stand, called “Animals’ Saving Lemonade,” set up at Main Plaza, in front of the San Fernando Cathedral, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday.

Part of the proceeds will be going to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a local animal shelter, to help pets get adopted and find their forever homes.

Sofia became inspired after fostering two kittens, who are part of the San Antonio Pets Alive! program. She is looking to send them off to their new permanent family and home, her family says.

“Sofia has a compassion for animals and loves to help them any way she can,” her father, Schervy Ortiz, said in a statement. “Sofia’s kindness, love and care for animals was inspired into making a delicious lemonade.”

The animal shelter’s mission is to “provide the programs and services needed to eliminate the killing of at-risk animals due to lack of space, adopter or foster,” according to its website.

This isn’t the first time Sofia has sold lemonade to help an organization in need. According to her family, she had a different lemonade stand name in 2019.

Sofia donated a portion of the proceeds to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul San Antonio.

Her father says she “looks forward to helping the needy one lemonade stand at a time.”

