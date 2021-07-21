San Antonio nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway for students

SAN ANTONIO – Vertical Worship Ministries is hoping to help hundreds of students across San Antonio with school supplies.

The nonprofit is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vertical Church located at 4218 Thousand Oaks Drive.

***FREE*** School supplies, dental supplies, clothing, door prizes, music, food, games, and much more!!! We’re a few... Posted by Vertical Church on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be on-site, in addition to food, music and door prizes.

The following items will be available for distribution:

Basic school supplies

New and gently used clothing exchange

Dental supplies

Food donated by the San Antonio Food Bank

The event is open to all families with children in grades Pre-K through 12th, regardless of income or school district. Families must register before the event by clicking here.

The nonprofit is also looking for sponsors, donations and volunteers for the event. If you would like to volunteer, click here. To donate or sponsor, click here.