San Marcos CISD approves $250 stipend for vaccinated district employees

SAN MARCOS, Texas – In an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution for an incentive stipend given to every fully vaccinated employee.

In a 5-2 vote on Monday, the trustees voted to approve a $250 one-time stipend for all district employees who get vaccinated.

The Resolution also includes a one-time stipend for employees who had previously been vaccinated.

The district has budgeted around $300,000 for the funding of the incentive stipend, but where that money will come from will be discussed later this year.

While there was concern from other Trustees that the incentive would be “a waste of taxpayer monies,” Sponsoring Trustee Miguel Arredondo said the incentive will actually help prevent teachers from taking a sick-leave.

“As Texas becomes once again a hot spot for COVID-19 and the variant -- and with TEA and government’s commitment that we will open 100% with no options of virtual instructions for anyone -- I think it is our obligation to use every tool in our toolbox to protect not only our ISD staff but the children in the school district,” Arredondo said.

A motion to add an additional two days of leave for teachers was also presented to the board. However, it did not pass.

The district said it is estimated that 75% of its employees are vaccinated.

