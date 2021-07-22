Comal County reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, totaling 12,049 cases since the pandemic began.

There are currently 505 active COVID-19 cases, according to the county.

Comal County last had more than 500 active cases on Feb. 12.

“Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are up in local hospitals. We’re also seeing more children who are presenting sicker with COVID-19,” Comal County Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser said in a written statement.

The county reported 28 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, 10 of whom are in intensive care and six are on ventilators.

Officials say the total number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 334.

Fraser recommends residents get vaccinated to be more protected against the coronavirus.

The Comal County Public Health Department is administering the Moderna (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) vaccines. Call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.