Registered sex offender arrested after San Antonio police find him with 14-year-old girl

Benjamin Velasquez accused of sexual assault of a child

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Benjamin Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a registered sex offender after locating a 14-year-old runaway with him on Monday.

Benjamin Velasquez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, according to police. Velasquez was previously convicted of indecency with a child in 2014, according to the state’s sex offender registry.

Early Monday morning, at 6:38 a.m., police were called to an East Side home after receiving reports of a “juvenile runaway,” according to a news release from the police department.

At the home, police found the 14-year-old girl with Velasquez.

“Through their investigation, SVU Detectives developed enough probable cause to charge Velasquez with sexual assault of a child,” according to the news release.

He remained in Bexar County Jail Tuesday, jail records showed. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police are asking anyone with more information on Velasquez to call detectives at 210-207-2313.

