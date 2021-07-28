San Antonio leaders and organizations discuss public safety and welfare on city’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Public safety and welfare of the city’s East Side brought community leaders and organizations together on Wednesday.

Local non-profit San Antonio for Growth on the East-Side led a panel discussion which focused on what could be done to improve the quality of life for both businesses and neighborhoods.

The panel discussion was held at the Red Berry Estate as part of the East Side Briefing.

The panelists included Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, and representatives from the San Antonio Police Department and Metro-Health.

Each of the panelists answered questions ranging from mental health, crime and homelessness. The local leaders also encouraged encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Tuesdae Knight is the president of SAGE. She said despite the pandemic, conversations about public safety and welfare have not stopped.

“It is bringing people together in an interesting way through the pandemic. We are being safe…but it is absolutely information that is needed and absolutely information that needs to be shared with the community,” she said.

The organization created a Fiesta themed poster which they were able to invest $1,000 into the East Side Education Training Center.

EETC helps residents get back into the workforce and achieve higher education goals.

The organization hopes the community can erase the stigma surrounding San Antonio’s East Side. However, she believes that starts by having the right conversations.