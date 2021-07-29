Teenage suspect shot, wounded during apparent home invasion

Officers flooded into the neighborhood after being told there had been a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound that San Antonio police say he suffered during a home invasion.

They believe he was one of two people who barged into a home in the 200 block of N. San Ignacio Avenue by kicking in the front door.

Police found out about it around 11 p.m. Wednesday when they received a call about a shooting.

At the scene, officers say they were told there were four people already inside the home when the two others showed up and forced their way in.

Someone inside the home then engaged in a shootout with the intruders, who were armed with a rifle and handgun, police say.

Both of the intruders left the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, a 17-year-old boy showed up at a downtown hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene said he was in critical condition and that they believe he was one of the intruders.

A preliminary report released later said that teen is expected to face a charge of burglary.