Suspect shot in home invasion attempt on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion attempt on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of North San Ignacio Avenue, not far from North General McMullen Drive and West Commerce Street.

According to police, two men kicked in the front door of a home and then gunfire was exchanged with someone inside. That’s when, police say, the two suspects fled and one of them later appeared at a children’s hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Police said four people were inside the house, but that nobody was injured. Investigators did not say what, if anything was taken in the home invasion attempt.

SAPD did not give an age or identify the suspect wounded. The investigation into the home invasion and shooting is ongoing, police said.

