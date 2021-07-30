16-year-old boy shot, killed at Northeast Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex and San Antonio police are still searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at the Regatta Apartments, located in the 12700 block of Scarsdale Drive.

Officer Chris Ramos, with SAPD, said when officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died from his injuries, police said.

“It’s just a tragedy that a young man is now deceased,” Ofc. Ramos said.

The teen had been visiting others at the apartment complex when he was shot.

Authorities said three other people were inside of the apartment with the teen at the time of the shooting. All of them were taken to police headquarters to give statements, police said.

Further details are limited at this time and SAPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

