1 killed in crash on Interstate 10 on East Side, SAFD says

Image of fatal crash on I-10 East near Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash at a major interchange on the East Side has resulted in one death, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 East at Loop 1604.

SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the accident appeared to have involved two vehicles, including an SUV and a construction vehicle.

The victim was pinned inside their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodward said.

It is unclear what vehicle that person was traveling in. Their name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

