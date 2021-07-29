Partly Cloudy icon
SAPD: Driver crashes on entrance ramp to Highway 281, rolls vehicle over

Crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on access road between Wurzbach Parkway, Bitters Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Highway 281 access road rollover crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was not injured after she rolled her vehicle on the access road of Highway 281 early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on the access road of Highway 281 between Wurzbach Parkway and Bitters Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the woman was traveling northbound on the access road of the highway when she crashed her vehicle into the barrels on the entrance ramp and then rolled the vehicle over.

Police said the woman told them she was texting and driving and had a drink prior to the crash. SAPD said she was not hurt and that she would be evaluated for a DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

