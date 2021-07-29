SAPD: Driver crashes on entrance ramp to Highway 281, rolls vehicle over

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was not injured after she rolled her vehicle on the access road of Highway 281 early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on the access road of Highway 281 between Wurzbach Parkway and Bitters Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the woman was traveling northbound on the access road of the highway when she crashed her vehicle into the barrels on the entrance ramp and then rolled the vehicle over.

Police said the woman told them she was texting and driving and had a drink prior to the crash. SAPD said she was not hurt and that she would be evaluated for a DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.