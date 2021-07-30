Home on far West Side damaged in early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Timber Meadow Street, not far from Grissom Road and Loop 410.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the house with heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials said a man had already escaped the home before firefighters got there, but that neighbors thought someone else might still be inside. Firefighters went in and searched, but did not find anyone else, authorities said.

SAFD said the fire appears to have started in a back bedroom, one that has clear fire damage. They also found several broken windows on the home, including some on the back of the house. It is unclear if the windows were broken in an attempt to rescue someone, firefighters said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call. A damage estimate for the house was not given.