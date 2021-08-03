Social media flips the table following Patty Mills exit from Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, left, drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroeder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – News broke Tuesday afternoon that beloved San Antonian Patty Mills is leaving the Spurs and signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Mills, who was the longest tenured Spurs player and the last of the 2014 team to leave, reportedly had offers from several teams, including the Lakers and the Nets. He made his decision, signing a reported 2-year, $12 million contract with the Nets.

Spurs fans on social media had a hard time taking the news and shared their reactions on Twitter in the form of gifs, replies and quote tweets. Here’s how social media users processed the news.

Thank you for everything. Good luck with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/4QpfNSVSMG — SpursKreep (@SpursKreep) August 3, 2021

Love you, @Patty_Mills! Thank you for everything. San Antonio loves and appreciates you forever! Go win, baby! pic.twitter.com/WoutyDFcI0 — Jordan Spurs (@jordanspurs) August 3, 2021

This ones a little sad.... Patty embodied Spurs culture



Go get that ring, @Patty_Mills! Spurs nation will be rooting for you, always. 🖤🤍 #GoSpursGo https://t.co/9M6koYq9wP — /r/spurs (@redditspurs) August 3, 2021

10 years. A great teammate and person who always played with passion and fire. @Patty_Mills will be missed in San Antonio for everything he did on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/S91mYYnYtT — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 3, 2021

The loss of Patty Mills isn’t exclusive to the locker room. It’ll reverberate into the community. It doesn’t get the same attention for legitimate reasons, but Mills had made supporting the city’s small businesses a major priority. Have many friends blessed by his initiatives. — Caleb Saenz (@calebjsaenz) August 3, 2021

The Spurs will miss his veteran leadership. He’s a coach on the floor.

I’m going to miss his energy on the court and interviewing him. @Patty_Mills is a cool and classy person. I dig how much he fell in love with San Antonio and his passion for the city. https://t.co/07cJ3byNtf — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 3, 2021

Patty needs to resign with the Spurs, the rest of my year will be ruined if he goes elsewhere. #GoSpursGo #PattyMills — bushbee_ (@bushbee2) August 3, 2021

Omg nooooooo 😭😭😭

We lost Mills don’t talk to me right now..crying #spurs https://t.co/jD8gnLPT0f — Ariel Skye (@missarielskye) August 3, 2021

Does the suffering ever end https://t.co/mh2BgI4PS5 — AnnaMarijka (@annamarijka) August 3, 2021

now this one… this one hurts. Patty has been my favorite Spur for a while now. The perfect example of an ideal teammate, hustler, and veteran leader who always provided a great spark. We love you Patty! @Patty_Mills https://t.co/1CRN0BX5mS — Landry Mead (@landrymead) August 3, 2021

reminder that patty mills is the final player remaining from the 2014 championship roster😕 pic.twitter.com/kv4BlDjt3M — wrayden (TANK SZN) (@KeldonsWRLD) July 31, 2021

