Social media flips the table following Patty Mills exit from Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – News broke Tuesday afternoon that beloved San Antonian Patty Mills is leaving the Spurs and signing with the Brooklyn Nets.
Mills, who was the longest tenured Spurs player and the last of the 2014 team to leave, reportedly had offers from several teams, including the Lakers and the Nets. He made his decision, signing a reported 2-year, $12 million contract with the Nets.
Spurs fans on social media had a hard time taking the news and shared their reactions on Twitter in the form of gifs, replies and quote tweets. Here’s how social media users processed the news.
We love you @Patty_Mills thank you!! pic.twitter.com/7hlE2BpGWo— Spurnandez (@RealSpurnandez) August 3, 2021
Thank you for everything. Good luck with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/4QpfNSVSMG— SpursKreep (@SpursKreep) August 3, 2021
Sigh 😔😢 #GoSpursGo❓ pic.twitter.com/M8PstcwOwi— Adrian Garcia (@adrianrolgarcia) August 3, 2021
Mi corazon💔 @Patty_Mills come back to retire here https://t.co/LsvKLL2m4Q pic.twitter.com/EwdUMY7avX— Christ!an Craw4 (@C_Craw4d_) August 3, 2021
Love you, @Patty_Mills! Thank you for everything. San Antonio loves and appreciates you forever! Go win, baby! pic.twitter.com/WoutyDFcI0— Jordan Spurs (@jordanspurs) August 3, 2021
My heart. We love you @Patty_Mills https://t.co/vabYyvDgZk— Puro San Antonio (@PuroSanAntonio) August 3, 2021
This ones a little sad.... Patty embodied Spurs culture— /r/spurs (@redditspurs) August 3, 2021
Go get that ring, @Patty_Mills! Spurs nation will be rooting for you, always. 🖤🤍 #GoSpursGo https://t.co/9M6koYq9wP
10 years. A great teammate and person who always played with passion and fire. @Patty_Mills will be missed in San Antonio for everything he did on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/S91mYYnYtT— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 3, 2021
The loss of Patty Mills isn’t exclusive to the locker room. It’ll reverberate into the community. It doesn’t get the same attention for legitimate reasons, but Mills had made supporting the city’s small businesses a major priority. Have many friends blessed by his initiatives.— Caleb Saenz (@calebjsaenz) August 3, 2021
Was a beautiful ride @Patty_Mills 😞 #GoSpursGo https://t.co/JUV60PzkON pic.twitter.com/PIYlFOiTUe— Rudy Campos Jr (@sweeptheleague) August 3, 2021
The Spurs will miss his veteran leadership. He’s a coach on the floor.— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 3, 2021
I’m going to miss his energy on the court and interviewing him. @Patty_Mills is a cool and classy person. I dig how much he fell in love with San Antonio and his passion for the city. https://t.co/07cJ3byNtf
Patty needs to resign with the Spurs, the rest of my year will be ruined if he goes elsewhere. #GoSpursGo #PattyMills— bushbee_ (@bushbee2) August 3, 2021
Omg nooooooo 😭😭😭— Ariel Skye (@missarielskye) August 3, 2021
We lost Mills don’t talk to me right now..crying #spurs https://t.co/jD8gnLPT0f
Does the suffering ever end https://t.co/mh2BgI4PS5— AnnaMarijka (@annamarijka) August 3, 2021
now this one… this one hurts. Patty has been my favorite Spur for a while now. The perfect example of an ideal teammate, hustler, and veteran leader who always provided a great spark. We love you Patty! @Patty_Mills https://t.co/1CRN0BX5mS— Landry Mead (@landrymead) August 3, 2021
reminder that patty mills is the final player remaining from the 2014 championship roster😕 pic.twitter.com/kv4BlDjt3M— wrayden (TANK SZN) (@KeldonsWRLD) July 31, 2021
#PattyMills pic.twitter.com/2CPzZvdPP0— Mikey C (@modmikey) August 3, 2021
RELATED