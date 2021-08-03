Partly Cloudy icon
Social media flips the table following Patty Mills exit from Spurs

Spurs fans get emotional over Mills switching to the Nets

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, left, drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroeder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
SAN ANTONIO – News broke Tuesday afternoon that beloved San Antonian Patty Mills is leaving the Spurs and signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Mills, who was the longest tenured Spurs player and the last of the 2014 team to leave, reportedly had offers from several teams, including the Lakers and the Nets. He made his decision, signing a reported 2-year, $12 million contract with the Nets.

Spurs fans on social media had a hard time taking the news and shared their reactions on Twitter in the form of gifs, replies and quote tweets. Here’s how social media users processed the news.

Raven Jordan is a digital and social intern at KSAT 12. She majored in digital and print journalism at UNT's Mayborn School of Journalism.

