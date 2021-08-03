Free Agency Tracker Day 2: Spurs still have cap space to sign John Collins; DeRozan and Patty Mills remain on market

SAN ANTONIO – It was interesting Day 1 for the Spurs as NBA free agency got underway on Monday. Here are the key things to know as we head into Day 2.

San Antonio agreed to a 3-year, $42 million deal with 6-foot-7 forward Doug McDermott. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the deal first and it has since been confirmed by KSAT-12 Sports. McDermott is entering 8th season in NBA after averaging 13.6 ppg and shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range last season with Pacers.

San Antonio has also agreed to a 3-year deal worth $22 million with Portland 6-foot-11 power forward Zach Collins. The deal was reported first by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by KSAT-12 Sports. Collins played in only 11 games last year for Portland after injuring his foot. He averaged 7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and is only 23 years old. He also has outside range, shooting nearly 37 percent from 3-point range before getting injured.

Source confirms Zach Collins 3-year deal with Spurs worth $22M. Can also confirm Doug McDermott's deal with SA, also 3 years worth $42M. San Antonio needed size and shooting and addressed those needs. Spurs still have cap space for another key signing. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/C18x2QgL1K — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 2, 2021

The Spurs still have around $28 million in cap space so they can still send Atlanta’s John Collins a max offer sheet. Interestingly, DeMar DeRozan remains on the market after Day 1. I think San Antonio is waiting for the Collins domino to fall before they make any decision on DeRozan. DeMar could come to an agreement with another team, though there are now very few that would be able to hit DeRozan’s price point, in the upper $20-millions.

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Oubre are still on the market as well. They have been linked to the Spurs for weeks. A possible sign-and-trade with Chicago for Markkanen and DeRozan would make some sense. Patty Mills has garnered interest from several other teams. It appears Patty may be headed out of San Antonio. Monday’s signings also indicate the Spurs will not bring back Rudy Gay.

