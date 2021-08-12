Arson investigators called after fire at East Side home, SAFD says

San Antonio fire crews respond to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Olive Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators were called to a home east of downtown San Antonio on Thursday morning after the flames were deemed suspicious.

A family reported the fire around 8:35 a.m. in the 300 block of Olive Street, not far from Wyoming Street and South Hackberry. Streets near the intersection of Olive and Wyoming are closed at this time.

The fire started outside and made its way up to the attic, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Crews extinguished the flames within minutes and no one was injured.

Additional crews were on standby because of the humidity and heat. Thirteen units were at the home as of 9:30 a.m.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time. The family will be assisted by the American Red Cross, according to SAFD.

There is no visible fire damage on the outside of the home.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ad

Read also: