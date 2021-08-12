Woman shoots, kills man, wounds 2 other people after crashing vehicle into parked car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and two other people were critically wounded in a shooting just west of downtown late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Hazel Street, found just east of South Zarzamora Street and not far from Frio City Road.

According to police, a woman crashed her vehicle into a parked car and then three people went to check to see if she was OK. That’s when, police said, the woman got out of her car, pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said a man in his 50s was killed in the shooting. A woman, also in her 50s and a teenager were both hit by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said a neighbor across the street saw what was happening and went and got his own gun. The neighbor fired multiple times at the woman, killing her, police said. The woman’s name has not been released.

Authorities did not exactly say why the woman started firing. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.