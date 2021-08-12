Man injured in apparent road rage shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting between drivers on a busy East Side roadway.

Officers said it all started on East Houston Street and Loop 410. Police say one driver shot at another in a black Cadillac.

The victim was hit in the shoulder but still managed to follow the suspect to the Southeast Side near Pecan Valley and Goliad, where police say the suspect was taken into custody.

A weapon was also recovered, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.