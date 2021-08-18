Several VIA Transit routes to change frequency starting on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Many VIA Metropolitan Transit riders may see a change in their route schedules next week.

VIA officials said that starting Monday, several routes will have adjustments to make commuting to work and school easier.

“Improvements include increased frequency, more express service for commuters, and better schedules to assure buses arrive on time,” VIA said in a news release.

The route changes include:

Route 5, McCullough: The frequency will increase from 60 minutes to 30 minutes during morning hours.

Route 6 and Route 7, US 281 Express: Route 6 will be incorporated into a new route, Route 7, with service from Stone Oak to downtown every 30 minutes, all day. The new route will continue from downtown to Brooks Transit Center every 30 minutes during peak morning and afternoon hours.

Route 9 and Route 10, Broadway Frequent, Naco/Broadway Frequent : The route will incorporate the current Route 10 into a new route, Route 9, with service every 15 minutes. The route will no longer loop onto Highpoint and Ridgeside. Route 9 will continue through downtown as route 43 South Flores Frequent.

Route 17, IH-35 Express: The frequency will increase from 60 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Route 22, Hays Frequent : The frequency will adjust to 20 minutes all day. The route will continue through downtown as route 51 Nogalitos Frequent.

Route 30, Rigsby : The frequency will increase from 60 to 30 minutes during morning hours.

Route 79, Ruiz Frequent: The frequency will be reduced from 15 to 30 minutes during morning hours. The route will no longer continue through downtown as route 22 Hays Frequent.

Route 93, IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA Express : The frequency will increase from 60 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Route 632, Randolph/Ventura : Some trips will be extended to IDEA Walzem on weekdays.

Minor schedule adjustments will be made to Routes 8, 14, 42, 43, 44, 51, 67, 88, 103, 534, 607, 618, 619, and 672.

For additional information on schedule changes, visit VIAinfo.net/ServiceChanges or call 210-362-2020.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face coverings are required for anyone inside a VIA vehicle or facility and social distancing is recommended. Customers can plan trips and pay for their fares on the VIA goMobile app.

