Partly Cloudy icon
97º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio has a Quidditch team and they’re competing for a major league title

Quidditch is real! ✨

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, San Antonio, Entertainment, Trending, Harry Potter
Quidditch is a competitive, full-contact, co-ed sport played by athletes around the world.
Quidditch is a competitive, full-contact, co-ed sport played by athletes around the world. (Major League Quidditch)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Harry Potter fan then you already know what Quidditch is but what you might not know is that there’s actually a Major League Quidditch (MLQ) team in San Antonio called the San Antonio Soldados.

Turns out they’re actually pretty good too because they’re gearing up to compete in the 2021 MLQ Championship in Howard County, Maryland this weekend.

In case you’re not up to speed on Quidditch - it’s a mixed-gender, full-contact sport played by around 600 teams in almost 40 countries and it’s based on the game featured in the uber-popular book series Harry Potter.

The game incorporates elements from basketball, rugby and dodgeball and while it doesn’t feature broomsticks, like in the books, players do have sticks they “ride.”

An MLQ spokesperson said the sport is guided by a 35-page book of health and safety protocols which now include a COVID Code of Conduct. Teams are not allowed to compete unless all Quidditch players have been vaccinated.

“MLQ is the highest level of quidditch in North America,” the spokesperson said. “The league is home to 15 franchises and one trial expansion team across the U.S. and Canada and runs from June to August. The teams recruit star players from local college and club quidditch programs.”

The MLQ tournament will start Saturday morning and games will be livestreamed online.

The Soldados are scheduled for a highly anticipated rematch against Indianapolis in the quarterfinals, the spokesperson told KSAT. They have a 9-3 record for the current Quidditch season.

Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin - you can still cheer on the San Antonio Soldados.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email