Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Toys ‘R’ Us is returning in 2022 in more than 400 Macy’s stores

Toys ‘R’ Us closed all US locations in 2018

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Toys, KSAT Kids, Consumer, Trending
Toys "R" Us is coming back in 2022.
Toys "R" Us is coming back in 2022. (Macy's)

Toys ‘R’ Us is no longer a thing of the past - the beloved toy store will be returning in 2022 with more than 400 locations inside Macy’s stores nationwide.

Nearly all Toys ‘R’ Us locations in the U.S. closed in 2018 and the company liquidated most of its assets. The toy retailer tried to come back in 2019 and reopened two stores - one in Houston and the other in New Jersey - but those locations were ultimately closed as well in January 2021.

However, a partnership with Macy’s is bringing the iconic toy store back to life.

“As a Toys ‘R’ Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir.

Currently, Toys ‘R’ Us is available to shop online with categories for different age groups for kids.

The toy store was founded by Charles Lazarus more than 70 years ago and went on to become one of most globally recognized chains in the toy category, according to a press release.

“Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together,” said Dvir. “Toys ’R’ Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid... if you know, you know.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email