Toys ‘R’ Us is returning in 2022 in more than 400 Macy’s stores

Toys ‘R’ Us is no longer a thing of the past - the beloved toy store will be returning in 2022 with more than 400 locations inside Macy’s stores nationwide.

Nearly all Toys ‘R’ Us locations in the U.S. closed in 2018 and the company liquidated most of its assets. The toy retailer tried to come back in 2019 and reopened two stores - one in Houston and the other in New Jersey - but those locations were ultimately closed as well in January 2021.

However, a partnership with Macy’s is bringing the iconic toy store back to life.

We are BACK and proud to announce our new partnership with @Macys. You can now purchase toys online and there will be 400 stores inside Macy’s throughout the US in 2022! Check out https://t.co/uGZMjODwAV for updates. This is only the beginning with much more to come - stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Pp6HMhOg8D — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) August 19, 2021

“As a Toys ‘R’ Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir.

Currently, Toys ‘R’ Us is available to shop online with categories for different age groups for kids.

The toy store was founded by Charles Lazarus more than 70 years ago and went on to become one of most globally recognized chains in the toy category, according to a press release.

“Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together,” said Dvir. “Toys ’R’ Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid... if you know, you know.

