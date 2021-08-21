Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man from Alamo

ALAMO, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen in Alamo, Texas Friday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Emilio Vasquez-Solorio, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2:30 p.m., Friday, in the 800 block of Birch Avenue.

Vasquez-Solorio is 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 260 pounds, and has brown eyes, a mustache and is bald.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey shirt, black faded jeans and brown shoes, DPS said.

Police believe Vasquez-Solorio’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Vasquez- Solorio is asked to call Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.