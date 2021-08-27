WATCH LIVE: City of San Antonio announce 2021 World Heritage Festival events

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and its partners on Friday will announce events for the 2021 World Heritage Festival.

The sixth annual festival will take place virtually and in-person from Sept. 8–12.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city and county officials will provide more details about the events during an announcement at 11 a.m.

The announcement will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The San Antonio missions have been a designated World Heritage Site under UNESCO since 2015, and were the first in Texas to earn the label. World Heritage Festivals at the Missions began the following year.