U.S. Army North to help support wildfire response in California

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house as the South Fire burns in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Soldiers from the San Antonio-based U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) will provide support for relief efforts in California that are needed due to ongoing wildfires.

The support comes after a request from the National Interagency Fire Center.

“This request marks the 40th time federal military ground forces have been mobilized to support wildland firefighting response efforts in a decades-long interagency agreement,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “We had a very active fire season last year, employing ground forces from both the Army and Marine Corps in California, and are proud to once again support NIFC and the state.”

The supporting units, the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, I Corps, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, will assist with wildland fire response efforts on the Dixie Fire in the Lassen National Forest, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Plumas National Forest.

Beginning Monday, at JBLM, the soldiers will be outfitted with wildland fire personal protective equipment during NIFC-led training, which will cover the basics of wildland fire suppression and firefighter safety.

Upon completion of training at JBLM, the Soldiers will deploy to Northern California to conduct additional fireline training prior to serving as hand crews assisting with wildfire suppression on the Dixie Fire.

While providing support, the soldiers will be accompanied by experienced wildland fire strike team leaders and crew bosses.