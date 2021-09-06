Baby born in San Antonio hospital after family involved in head-on collision on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman spent this Labor Day weekend birthing a healthy baby boy, but his arrival didn’t happen the way the family might have planned.

According to Baptist Health System officials, Erica Heredia and David Smith were driving to a convenience store to pick up some soft drinks on Sunday when they ended up in a head-on collision. The couple was rushed to the emergency room at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital.

While the baby wasn’t due until later in the month, doctors said they wanted to deliver him early to prevent complications from injuries Heredia had on the lower part of her body, BHS officials said.

Zacari Smith was born at 8 p.m. that same day, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces, hospital officials said.

“We’re lucky to be alive and the doctors took such good care of us and our baby is perfectly healthy even though he came a few days earlier than expected,” Heredia said.

Zacari Smith (Mission Trails Baptist Hospital)

The family celebrated with a construction-themed photo shoot to celebrate Labor Day.

Hospital officials said Zacari is one of more than 40 babies born in the new Labor and Delivery unit at Mission Trails Hospital that opened Aug. 2.

