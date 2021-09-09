Man injured after argument between neighbors escalates to shooting on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a verbal argument between neighbors led to a shooting on the South Side.

The shooting happened a little after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Santa Rita.

Police say an argument that may have involved a relationship with a family member broke out between two 19-year-old neighbors. The argument escalated, and one neighbor shot at the other, officials said.

Officers said the neighbor had minor injuries in the upper extremity, but they have not determined if it was from a gunshot or gun shell fragments.

The other neighbor went into a home with other occupants inside, police said. The ages of the seven occupants were between 13 and 40 years of age.

Officers said they were able to get each person out of the house, including the shooter.

Police say the shooter is in custody, and there is no threat to the neighborhood.

The investigation is still active, and police ask neighbors to be patient as they process the scene.

Ad

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.