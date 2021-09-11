WATCH LIVE: ‘Tribute in Light’ display illuminates New York City on anniversary of 9/11

NEW YORK CITY – The annual “Tribute in Light” display is illuminating the New York City sky on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

According to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the art installation began six months after the attacks but continued every year after from dusk until dawn on the night of Sept. 11.

“It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York,” the museum said in a statement.

The twin beams light up from the roof of the Battery Parking Garage, which is south of the 9/11 memorial, and reach four miles upward into the sky.

The museum said the beams are made up of 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs that “echo the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.”

We’ll livestream the light display in the video player above.

To learn more about the “Tribute in Light,” visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s website here.

Ad

More on KSAT: