7 people detained, 65 machines seized in illegal gambling operations on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people were detained and 65 gambling machines were seized in connection with two illegal gambling operations on the Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff said two SWAT teams were sent to two different locations not far from each other to shut down the operations. One of them is in the 6400 block of Montgomery Drive, and the other is in the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive.

Salazar said both locations were working in concert with each other. The sheriff’s office began an undercover operation to gain more information after receiving a tip from Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert’s office.

Warrants were issued, and the two SWAT teams busted both locations simultaneously, Salazar said.

Four people were detained, and forty gambling machines were seized at the Montgomery Drive location, according to Salazar. He said three people were detained, and 25 machines were seized at the Lakeview operation. Those detained included private security guards who were stationed at the locations.

Ad

Salazar said the people who were detained could face promotion of gambling charges.

The customers of the establishments were given a citation, the sheriff said.

BCSO will break open the machines seized to determine how much money both operations brought in from patrons. Salazar said the fire marshal will check for code violations.

KSAT will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.