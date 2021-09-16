Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Enter at your own risk!: Dinosaur adventure returning to San Antonio

Jurassic Quest will be at Freeman Coliseum starting Sept. 24

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Jurassic Quest, Drive Thru, Family, KSAT Kids
Credit Jurassic Quest
Credit Jurassic Quest

SAN ANTONIO – Adventure awaits as dinosaurs stomp their way back to San Antonio.

Jurassic Quest is returning to the Alamo City as an indoor event at the Freeman Coliseum after the coronavirus pandemic turned the spectacle into a drive-thru experience in 2020.

The event, which has been known to sell out, will take place in Halls B and C on select days from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

More than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs will fill the halls at this touring exhibition.

Explorers can expect dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, animal art tattoos, inflatables, science stations, crafts, games and more.

Jurassic Quest is a self-guided tour and the average length attendees spend exploring is 2-3 hours.

Ticket prices, which vary by age and time of day you plan to attend, start at $19. Children younger than 2 will be admitted for free.

Due to COVID protocols and in an effort to minimize crowds, Jurassic Quest is selling tickets with timed entry.

The Freeman Coliseum is located at 3201 E Houston Street.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

