San Antonio City Council adopts $3.1 billion budget

SAN ANTONO – The City Council on Thursday adopted a $3.1 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year that restores many cuts made over the past two years, focuses on critical community needs, responds to crises differently and makes investments to become a more resilient city.

According to a news release, the budget makes strategic investments in immediate needs that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as public health, housing, senior services, workforce development through the Ready to Work program and a more open and accessible city government.

The street maintenance budget was restored to $110 million, while the sidewalks budget was increased by $3 million, bringing it to $20.8 million.

The budget also adds $5.2 million for Vision Zero pedestrian safety improvements, plus $2.7 million for a comprehensive update of the 2011 Bicycle Master Plan. In addition, the budget provides $1 million for each council district to allocate to needed capital projects.

A new approach to police calls for service, including a new response method for mental health calls for service, is also included in the budget.

The new approach to policing includes:

A pilot program introducing a dedicated multi-disciplinary response team to address mental health calls in the central area of the city as recommended by the Meadow’s Policy Institute. The team consists of a paramedic, a health clinician, and a police officer that jointly respond to mental health calls.

A team of crisis community advocates will respond alongside police officers to calls related to domestic violence.

Funding for the Fire Department Arson Division to respond to fireworks calls during New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July.

Funding for a test program to partner code enforcement and police officers to respond to loud music calls is included.

Four Animal Care Officers to address barking dogs and animal-related calls currently handled by SAPD. Police will continue to provide support to ACS for calls involving vicious dogs.

Five positions added to Animal Care Services to conduct targeted educations in high equity score areas to connect residents to ACS services available

New resources to minimize the time it takes for a police officer to bring found property to the downtown property room

The budget invests $16.3 million more for Metro Health, bringing the total to $81.4 million. Metro Health will develop Year 1 of a five-year strategic growth plan. The strategic plan will build on lessons learned from the pandemic to create a more coordinated approach to public health with a focus on mental health, health justice, access to care, and technology/infrastructure.

The budget allocates $32.8 million for affordable housing. It also provides funding for eight benefits navigators that will direct families and individuals to fair housing resources, options and assistance. To help seniors avoid and recover from identity theft, mortgage fraud and other scams, the budget adds three financial counselors.

The budget was crafted with participation from thousands of residents and policy direction from the City Council.

“I want to thank the thousands of residents who participated in the budget development process and City staff, especially the Office of Management and Budget, for their work on crafting this balanced budget,” City Manager Erik Walsh said.

