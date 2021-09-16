SAWS will begin shutting water services off in San Antonio in October for past due bills

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System’s moratorium on shutting off customers’ water due to lack of payment is coming to an end in October.

SAWS, the water utility for San Antonio, will resume disconnecting service for customers with large past-due balances.

The water utility initially paused service shutoffs due to non-payment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

At the time, there were about 4,800 SAWS accounts that were more than 60 days past due for a total of $1.3 million. As of Aug. 30, that total ballooned to $42 million with more than 60,000 SAWS accounts past due more than 60 days.

SAWS officials say the number of delinquent accounts has gone down by about 800 since early July, but the total amount owed has increased by $5 million in less than two months.

And as of Aug. 30, fewer than 12% of customers 60-or-more days past due have entered into a payment plan.

If you’re currently past due on your SAWS bill - the utility has set up two online options for either setting up a payment plan or applying for financial assistance.

SAWs officials said customers can prevent their water service from being shut off in October by setting up a payment plan. If you set up a payment plan, you will be required to pay the payment arrangement amount in addition to your current monthly charges.

If you think you may qualify for one of the SAWS need-based assistance programs visit saws.org/uplift or call 210-233-CARE (2273). Payment arrangements and assistance information can also be found on saws.org/getcurrent.