1 injured in apparent road rage shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is injured after an apparent road rage shooting on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police said the shooter, who was traveling in a vehicle, fired gunshots at a passenger in another vehicle near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Wetmore.

The vehicle transporting the passenger then went to an area convenience store and notified police.

Officers arrived and EMS took the passenger to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment of injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.