1 injured in apparent road rage shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says

Police are still searching for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Shooting, Crime, Police
SAN ANTONIO – One person is injured after an apparent road rage shooting on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police said the shooter, who was traveling in a vehicle, fired gunshots at a passenger in another vehicle near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Wetmore.

The vehicle transporting the passenger then went to an area convenience store and notified police.

Officers arrived and EMS took the passenger to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment of injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

