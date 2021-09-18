SAPD: Woman in critical condition after East Side shooting, suspects at large

A 31-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of Creswell Drive.

Police said two suspects in a vehicle fired shots at the woman, striking her four times -- twice on her torso and twice on her arm.

The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle, according to SAPD. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

When officers arrived, they found the woman injured in her vehicle. She was then taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, police said they believe the shooting stemmed from ongoing drama involving the two suspects and the woman hit by the gunfire, though details are still limited.

Police said it’s also unclear if the driver or passenger fired the gunshots.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.