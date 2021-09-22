Clear icon
Local News

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Thursday in San Antonio

This alert means that there could be high levels of ozone air pollution in the area

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District alerted the public of the seventh Ozone Action Day of the year in the Alamo City after it was issued by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., should limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing the pollution on Ozone Action Days:

  • Refueling cars and trucks after 6:00 p.m.
  • Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, go inside instead
  • Turning your vehicle off instead of idling
  • Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature if possible
  • Carpooling or using public transportation
  • Combining errands to reduce trips

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

