Ozone Action Day alert issued for Thursday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District alerted the public of the seventh Ozone Action Day of the year in the Alamo City after it was issued by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., should limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing the pollution on Ozone Action Days:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6:00 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, go inside instead

Turning your vehicle off instead of idling

Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature if possible

Carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce trips

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

