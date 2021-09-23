Clear icon
Community center named in honor of San Antonio doctor

Richard S. Reyna, MD Community Center opens during dedication ceremony Thursday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

The Richard S. Reyna MD Community Center was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Courtesy: Cavazos PR
The Richard S. Reyna MD Community Center was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. Courtesy: Cavazos PR (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Physicians, staff and leadership of a health care group dedicated a community center in honor of the San Antonio doctor who founded the group.

The Richard S. Reyna MD Community Center was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The center is located inside the HealthTexas San Pedro clinic that Reyna founded in 1994 and was the original CEO.

“I am totally humbled to have such a modern facility named in my honor,” Reyna said.

The event also highlighted a commissioned artwork by San Antonio artist Justin McHenry that will hang in the lobby of the center.

"Aqua Blue Rush" acrylic triptych by San Antonio artist Justin McHenry in the lobby of Dr. Richard S. Reyna Community Center. Courtesy: Cavazos PR (KSAT)

