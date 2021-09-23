Community center named in honor of San Antonio doctor

SAN ANTONIO – Physicians, staff and leadership of a health care group dedicated a community center in honor of the San Antonio doctor who founded the group.
The Richard S. Reyna MD Community Center was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
The center is located inside the HealthTexas San Pedro clinic that Reyna founded in 1994 and was the original CEO.
“I am totally humbled to have such a modern facility named in my honor,” Reyna said.
The event also highlighted a commissioned artwork by San Antonio artist Justin McHenry that will hang in the lobby of the center.
