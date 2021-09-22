KSAT 12′s Tasty Taco Showdown: Vote on your favorite taco joint in San Antonio

We asked and you answered! We received dozens of replies from KSAT Insiders and KSAT News Now viewers after we asked the question: What’s your favorite San Antonio taco spot and why?

The question evolved from a recent episode of KSAT Explains that dove deep into the local taco culture and how the food has helped shaped the identity of the Alamo City. Watch here, vote below.

Vote

Now we’re taking this taco talk to another level.

Ad

Based on KSAT Insider and viewer’s responses, we’ve selected 12 of the top taco spots in San Antonio and are asking YOU to decide which one will take home the title of top taco spot!

We’re calling this KSAT 12′s Tasty Taco Showdown. Here’s how it works.

12 local restaurants will appear on a ballot below for Round 1. Voting begins on Sept. 22.

The top six vote-getters will advance and be revealed on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. on KSAT News Now

Then, voting in Round 2 will begin and narrow down the field of six to three finalists.

The final three will be announced on KSAT News Now on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

That week, viewers will get to vote on a winner with the results being announced on Oct. 13 on KSAT News Now!

What is KSAT News Now?

KSAT News Now streams live on all KSAT digital platforms each Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Join hosts Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez for accurate reporting and entertaining conversation around the biggest and most talked-about news of the day.

How To Stream

Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

What is KSAT Explains?

Almost every week, the KSAT Explains team dives deep into a single topic that needs more context.

KSAT Explains is your free, in-depth streaming program. It’s strictly online — that means you can’t find us on channel 12.

Being exclusively on digital platforms gives us the ability to take as much or as little time as we need to dive into any given topic. It also gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to watch on-demand, whenever you have 15 or 20 minutes. There are a lot of perks and several options.

Ad

Here’s a list of all the ways you can watch KSAT Explains.

Watch past KSAT Explains episodes here: