Clear icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announce new performers for 2022 season

Midland and Lady A have been added to the entertainment lineup

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Things To Do, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio
2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup as of Sept. 24, 2021.
2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup as of Sept. 24, 2021. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced two more entertainers for its 2022 season.

The Texas-based group Midland will perform on Feb. 11, and the Grammy-award-winning group Lady A will perform on Valentine’s Day.

The rodeo previously announced 11 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

There are still several open spots for post-rodeo entertainers and rodeo officials said more performers will be announced in the near future.

Here is the entertainment lineup so far:

  • Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
  • Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11
  • Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
  • Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
  • Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
  • Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14
  • Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
  • Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
  • Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
  • Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)
  • 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)
  • STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
  • Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)
2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup as of Sept. 24, 2021. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email