San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announce new performers for 2022 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced two more entertainers for its 2022 season.
The Texas-based group Midland will perform on Feb. 11, and the Grammy-award-winning group Lady A will perform on Valentine’s Day.
The rodeo previously announced 11 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
There are still several open spots for post-rodeo entertainers and rodeo officials said more performers will be announced in the near future.
Here is the entertainment lineup so far:
- Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
- Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11
- Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14
- Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
- Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
- Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)
- 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)
- STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
- Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)