San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announce new performers for 2022 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced two more entertainers for its 2022 season.

The Texas-based group Midland will perform on Feb. 11, and the Grammy-award-winning group Lady A will perform on Valentine’s Day.

The rodeo previously announced 11 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

There are still several open spots for post-rodeo entertainers and rodeo officials said more performers will be announced in the near future.

Here is the entertainment lineup so far:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Midland : 7 p.m., Friday, February 11

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Tanya Tucker : 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Lady A : 7 p.m., Monday, February 14

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)

2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment Lineup as of Sept. 24, 2021. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

