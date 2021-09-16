Clear icon
75º

Local News

Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas

Hello, gourd-geous 🎃

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, San Antonio, Halloween, Data, KSATkids
Pumpkin patch stock photo
Pumpkin patch stock photo (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time once again for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch.

We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.

If you’re eager to pick your pumpkins now, you don’t have to wait until October. The pumpkin patch in Fredericksburg at Jenschke Orchards is already open.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

The times and dates for pumpkin patches vary by location so be sure to check the website or social media page of the place you’re planning to visit.

Did you know there are more than 30 varieties of pumpkins and that they grow on every continent except Antarctica?

If you know of a pumpkin patch that’s not on the map, feel free to email me so I can add it!

Related:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email