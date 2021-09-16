Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time once again for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch.

We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.

If you’re eager to pick your pumpkins now, you don’t have to wait until October. The pumpkin patch in Fredericksburg at Jenschke Orchards is already open.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

The times and dates for pumpkin patches vary by location so be sure to check the website or social media page of the place you’re planning to visit.

Did you know there are more than 30 varieties of pumpkins and that they grow on every continent except Antarctica?

If you know of a pumpkin patch that’s not on the map, feel free to email me so I can add it!

Ad

Related: