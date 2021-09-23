Driver airlifted, 3 others flee toward Bexar County after pursuit ends in crash, Lytle police say

One driver was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, and three others fled from state troopers and headed toward Bexar County after a pursuit led to a crash in Lytle, according to Lytle Police Department.

LYTLE, Texas – One person was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital and three others fled from state troopers after a pursuit led to a crash in Lytle, according to the Lytle Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday when state troopers pursued the vehicle on Main Street and McDonald Street before the driver lost control and struck an electrical pole in the Dollar General parking lot.

Officials said the vehicle had seven people inside, all wearing dark clothing. Police believe them to be in their late teens to late 20s.

The driver was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, and three others are still at large. They were heading north toward Bexar County, authorities said.

The crash resulted in a significant power outage for residents in the area, and Main Street was shut down for nearly two hours, according to DPS.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact local police. Residents are also urged to secure their vehicles and not leave keys in them or leave them running while unattended.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

