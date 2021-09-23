Clear icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Side

Car turned in front of motorcycle in the 1300 block of S. General McMullen; police calling fatality an accident

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sept. 23 in the 1300 block of S. General McMullen.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sept. 23 in the 1300 block of S. General McMullen. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

Police said a woman driving a Nissan Altima was traveling south in the 1300 block of South General McMullen when she made a left turn in front of the motorcycle traveling north. The motorcycle collided with the side of the Altima and the man, who police said was in his late 40s or early 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed against the woman, police said.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email