Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Side

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sept. 23 in the 1300 block of S. General McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

Police said a woman driving a Nissan Altima was traveling south in the 1300 block of South General McMullen when she made a left turn in front of the motorcycle traveling north. The motorcycle collided with the side of the Altima and the man, who police said was in his late 40s or early 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed against the woman, police said.

Also on KSAT.com: