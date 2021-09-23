Floresville ISD music tutor arrested after internet vigilantes record him trying to meet minor at San Antonio hotel: affidavit

Jacob Andrew Kolodziej, 28, was charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rangers have arrested a former San Antonio-area music tutor who was caught on camera allegedly attempting to meet a teenager for sex.

Jacob Andrew Kolodziej, 28, was charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old after the Colorado Ped Patrol, an online vigilante group that aims to catch child predators, uploaded the video on YouTube last month, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Kolodziej worked as a trumpet tutor for Floresville ISD, and he resigned on Aug. 28, the day after the video was posted. Floresville ISD public information officer Kim Cathey said he was a third-party contractor for three years.

The video uploaded by Colorado Ped Patrol showed Kolodziej attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl at a hotel in the 100 block of Villita St. in downtown San Antonio, a member of the Texas Ranges wrote in the affidavit.

A woman, Celeste Hilton, who volunteers for Colorado Ped Patrol, posed as the girl while they chatted on the social media sites Whisper and Snapchat.

Hilton and Thomas Ray Fellows, who created Colorado Ped Patrol, confronted Kolodziej at the hotel, and Kolodziej tried to flee, the affidavit states.

In the video, Kolodziej admitted to Colorado Ped Patrol that he intended to meet a girl for sex and said he had child pornography on his phone, according to the Texas Rangers.

Kolodziej also pulled out a sex toy, which he said belonged to his wife, the affidavit states.

Members of the Colorado Ped Patrol told him to call his wife on speakerphone, the video shows.

You can hear Kolodziej say, “I’m not at home, I went to go and meet someone, and they were an underage girl, 13, and I’ve been caught and they’re reporting me...”

“I can’t expect you to stay with me after this,” he says.

The 30-minute video ends with Kolodziej leaving in a black Jeep Patriot.

Texas Rangers began their investigation into Kolodziej when they received a tip from the Texas Crime Against Children center on Sept. 14.

Once Floresville ISD was made aware of the incident, they reported Kolodziej to authorities and cooperated with law enforcement, Cathey said.

The Texas Rangers interviewed Hilton, who said the communication began around Aug. 24.

Screenshots of the messages showed that Kolodziej’s screen name on Whisper was “coffee_vagrant” and he called himself “Jake.”

He told her he would “teach her lots of things,” and said “I can’t wait to wash you in the shower... every inch of you,” according to the affidavit.

Kolodziej was aware the girl who he believed he was speaking to was 13 years old and a few days from turning 14, the Texas Rangers stated.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Kolodziej was arrested Monday and posted a $50,000 bond the same day.

Floresville ISD doesn’t believe any incidents of indecent activity took place between Kolodziej and its students, Cathey said. If a student wants to make a report, they can contact the district or law enforcement.

