Clear icon
74º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio police search for 15-year-old girl last seen on Southeast Side

Destiny Nicole De La Rosa has been missing since Sunday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Southeast Side, Missing
Destiny Nicole De La Rosa, 15.
Destiny Nicole De La Rosa, 15. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared on the Southeast Side earlier this week.

Destiny Nicole De La Rosa was last seen Sunday in the 200 block of Waugh St., not far from East Southcross and Clark Avenue, according to SAPD.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink top, blue jeans, a Michael Kors belt, two gold rings on her right hand, three silver rings on her left hand, and a silver necklace. She is right-handed.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter