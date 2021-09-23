Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Southeast Side cellphone store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a Southeast Side cellphone store back in August.

The incident occurred Sunday, Aug. 22 around 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Goliad Road, not far from I-37 and Southeast Military Drive.

According to police, a man (seen above) walked into a Metro by T-Mobile store and approached an employee standing behind the counter. That’s when, police say, the man pointed an unknown object in a threatening manner and demanded money. Fearing harm, the employee complied and the suspect fled the location.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.