San Antonio company announces $20 minimum wage for all employees and they’re hiring

SAN ANTONIO – A major San Antonio company just announced that it’s increasing the minimum wage for its employees from $15 to $20 in an industry-leading move.

Security Service Federal Credit Union (SSFCU) made the announcement Thursday and said the increase will directly impact nearly 400 employees with the largest percentage being member contact center representatives.

“This move is about people, and how we enable our best and brightest talent to be successful at work and in life,” said president and CEO Jim Laffoon. “This action sends a message to our employees that we not only value them, but that they are a key success factor in achieving the future we want for our company and for our members.”

SSFCU has more than 1,900 employees and locations throughout Texas, Colorado and Utah.

The wage increase will go into effect at the end of Sept. and will be in effect for all new hires moving forward, according to SSFCU officials.

“Staying competitive with wages, a robust benefits package, and 401k plan, allows us to retain the best talent and provide the high level of service our members deserve,” said executive vice president and chief human resources officer Cindy Moran.

SSFCU has more than 803,000 members and is headquartered in San Antonio.

