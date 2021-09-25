Senior communities in San Antonio facing staffing shortages

SAN ANTONIO – The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living released a survey this week showing that more than 1,100 providers in the United States are dealing with a staffing shortage.

It also finds that 78 % of nursing homes and 71% of assisted living facilities are concerned these workforce challenges might force them to close.

San Antonio facilities are also dealing with workforce challenges.

Even with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, Morningside Ministries Director of Human Resources Christine Nguyen said it’s been difficult to find a registered nurse.

“It’s just taking us months and months to fill that position. And quite honestly, it’s because we’re competing against hospitals,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen said they are relying on staffing agencies or other campuses to shuffle nurses around and temporarily fill positions.

“We’re looking for that permanent, steady person that we can count on every day,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said they need more people to join the healthcare workforce.

“The city of San Antonio surrounding communities can do is to support nurses, support nurse education, to promote the industry,” Nguyen said.

A spokesperson for the facility said despite the staffing issues, the level of care they provide for residents has not wavered and the wellbeing of residents continues to be their top priority.

Adante Independent Living and Adante Assisted Living & Memory Care are also experiencing some of the nationwide staffing issues.

The company released this statement:

“Both Adante Independent Living and Adante Assisted Living & Memory Care are experiencing some of the nationwide staffing issues. However, we have a dedicated and tenured team that are committed to keeping our residents first. They’re truly working together as a cohesive family and we’re amazed by their efforts, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19.

We are proud to be the #22 ranked best place to work in large Senior Living companies and enjoy the benefit of positive associate referrals. Even with that, finding new associates can be challenging. Anyone interested in working for a great company like ours can visit Jobs.Sagora.com to browse our open opportunities.”

