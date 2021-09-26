3 killed, 1 injured following major crash on West Side, San Antonio police say

Three people are dead and one other person is in serious condition following a major crash on the West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are dead and one other person is in serious condition following a major crash on the West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, on Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

Police said a vehicle with four people inside was heading northbound on the 1604 access road and had a green light at the intersection of Culebra.

That’s when another vehicle, heading east on Culebra at a high rate of speed, did not have a green light and slammed into the other vehicle, according to SAPD.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, and front passenger, a 69-year-old man, of the vehicle with four occupants, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One of the back seat passengers, an 84-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital but later died of her injuries, officials said. The other back seat passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Ad

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.