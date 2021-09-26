Woman killed in five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near Alamodome, officials say

A woman is dead and two others are injured following a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and two others are injured following a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash just east of downtown, near the Alamodome.

The crash happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, on IH-37 North and Florida Street.

Police said traffic was piling up on the highway following a concert at the Alamodome when a pickup truck swerved to try to avoid a crash with the stopped traffic.

However, this led to a chain-reaction crash and five vehicles were involved, according to SAPD.

One woman, in her 20s, had to be extracted from her vehicle, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Two other people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, and their conditions are unknown, according to police.

No other injuries were reported and IH-37 northbound was shut down as crews processed the scene.

