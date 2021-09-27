Man arrested after robbery at Northwest Side bank, SAPD says

San Antonio Police say they arrested 33-year-old Raul Sandoval for a robbery on the Northwest Side Friday.

The robbery happened at a bank in the 7700 block of Louis Pasteur Drive a little before 5 p.m.

Police say they received information that Raul Sandoval may have been a suspect in the robbery.

Officers located Sandoval on the North Side later that day, where he was in possession of alleged evidence from the robbery, police said.

Sandoval was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a robbery charge.

