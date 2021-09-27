Partly Cloudy icon
77º

Local News

Man arrested after robbery at Northwest Side bank, SAPD says

The robbery happened at a bank located on Louis Pasteur Drive

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, Robbery, SAPD, Police
San Antonio Police say they arrested 33-year-old Raul Sandoval for a robbery on the Northwest Side Friday.
San Antonio Police say they arrested 33-year-old Raul Sandoval for a robbery on the Northwest Side Friday. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Northwest Side bank Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at a bank in the 7700 block of Louis Pasteur Drive a little before 5 p.m.

Police say they received information that Raul Sandoval may have been a suspect in the robbery.

Officers located Sandoval on the North Side later that day, where he was in possession of alleged evidence from the robbery, police said.

Sandoval was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a robbery charge.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email