WATCH: House fire on far West Side prompts large fire response

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to extinguish the flames of a large house fire on the far West Side.

The fire happened in the 9500 block of Cliff Creek Sunday afternoon. Several fire crews are working the scene in full gear.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries as of yet, but the home looked to be surrounded by smoke and did sustain significant damage to its exterior.

Flames torched the home’s windows, melted the siding, and left behind several other damages.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more details. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

