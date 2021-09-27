Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of an area department store earlier this month.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Sept. 14 around 1:45 p.m. at a Macy’s Department Store inside Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, the man (seen above) walked into the store and stole items just before threatening an employee. He fled the location on foot, police said.

SAPD said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.